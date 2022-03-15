Milene Domingues: The Juggler Queen

Six days after the birth of their son, Ronaldo returned to action following an injury, but he lasted fewer than 10 minutes as a substitute before his knee collapsed. At the time, it seemed as though his career could be over. The injury sent him into a state of depression; suddenly, Milene found herself nursing Ronaldo back to an emotional equilibrium while also raising their newborn son, Ronald. Despite being at the prime playing age of 21, focus on her own career faded as Ronaldo’s recovery became a priority.